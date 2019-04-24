Ruling party can reject chief minister picked by sultan, says Malaysia PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The ruling party of a state can reject a chief minister candidate chosen by the sultan through a vote of no confidence in the assembly, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Apr 24).

In a blog post, he reiterated that it is the prerogative of election winners to name state chief ministers. The comments come on the heels of disagreements between Dr Mahathir and the Johor royal family.

"The party winning the election would name the Prime Minister (or the Chief Minister – Menteri Besar) and the constitutional head would endorse," Dr Mahathir wrote.



“Should the constitutional monarch refuse to endorse and proposes his own candidate and endorses him, the winning party can reject him in the assembly – ‘dewan’, through a vote of non-confidence."

Dr Mahathir’s post comes more than a week after the new Johor chief minister Sahruddin Jamal was sworn in before Johor ruler Sultan Iskandar Ibrahim.

The previous chief minister Osman Sapian had stepped down, following talk that Pakatan Harapan leaders were unsatisfied with his performance.

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said it was his father Sultan Ibrahim who ordered the chief minister to be replaced, while Dr Mahathir insisted that the decision lay with the ruling party of the state.

In response, the sultan warned against interference in his state’s affairs because the “sovereign state still has a sultan”.

On Wednesday, Dr Mahathir listed the events that led to the adoption of Malaysia's federal constitution. It established that the country will be a democracy where people would choose the government, and that rulers are constitutional heads without executive power.

He noted that the respective state constitutions of Johor and Terengganu were nullified when the Federation of Malaya was formed.

“Accordingly on the 9th of May, 2018, the people of Malaysia went to the polls to elect the government of (the Federation) Malaysia and the governments of the states," Dr Mahathir said.

“It is important that everyone concerned respects the constitution and abide by it. Failure to do so would negate the rule of law."

ROYAL FAMILY AND PEOPLE ARE INSEPARABLE: NEW CHIEF MINISTER



Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin, who chaired his first state executive council meeting on Wednesday morning, quashed talks that he and the new line-up were handpicked by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Muhyiddin Yassin.

There were rumours that Mr Muhyiddin had selected new members for the executive council, ignoring a top-level decision on not needing a reshuffle, MalayMail reported.

“This is my own team that will serve the people. There is no ‘Team A’ or ‘Team B,’” Dr Sahruddin said.

Johor chief minister Sahruddin Jamal chairs his first state executive council meeting on April 24, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Sahruddin Jamal)

The chief minister said he would strive to strike a balance between demands of the federal and the Johor government, adding that Johor has its own customs and ways of getting things done.

In Johor, he said, the royal institution and the people are inseparable.