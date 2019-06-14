Rumours regarding death of protester 'unfounded': Hong Kong Hospital Authority

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong Hospital Authority released a statement on Thursday (Jun 13) clarifying rumours about the death of a protester.

Referencing "unfounded rumours" circulating on social media, the Hospital Authority said that among the protest-activity related casualties admitted to public hospitals over the last two days, "none of the patient(s) is deceased".

As of 10pm local time on Thursday, the Hospital Authority said that 81 protest-activity related casualties - 57 males and 24 females - were attended to at the Accident and Emergency departments of 10 public hospitals.

Three males and two females were admitted to hospital and are in stable condition.

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest proposed changes to Hong Kong's extradition law that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial for the first time.



Hong Kong police have used rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray and batons to disperse crowds of black-clad demonstrators, most of them young people and students.

Viral videos of protesters being beaten by police have since been circulated on social media.

Police have deemed their use of force "necessary" to fend off protesters throwing bricks and metal bars, but are facing mounting brutality claims as more clashes break out.

