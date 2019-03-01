Russian cargo ship bumps into South Korean bridge, captain allegedly drunk

SEOUL: A Russian cargo ship veered off course and bumped into a bridge in Busan, South Korea on Thursday afternoon (Feb 28), causing damage to the bridge but no injuries.

The captain of the nearly 6,000-ton Seagrand was allegedly drunk when the incident happened, reported Yonhap news agency, adding that he has been detained.

According to the Korean Coast Guard, the captain had a blood alcohol content of 0.086 per cent, which is almost three times the legal limit of 0.03 per cent.

The vessel had left Busan port for Vladivostok, Russia, when it sailed into the side of the Gwangan Bridge in Busan at around 4.20pm on Thursday. It then turned back to head in the opposite direction, said Yonhap.



Authorities are trying to determine why the ship was heading towards the bridge when it should have been going in the opposite direction.



The identity of the captain has not been released.

The lower part of the bridge was damaged. (Image: Screengrab from YouTube video)

Parts of the lower section of the bi-level bridge has been closed off as a precaution, and will remain closed through Sunday, said Yonhap.

