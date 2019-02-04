Malaysian police detain busking couple 'abusing' baby

KUALA LUMPUR: A Russian couple accused of violently swinging their four-month-old baby during a street performance to fund their world tour have been detained, Malaysian police said Monday (Feb 4).

The buskers, a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife, were picked up after trying to woo spectators in Bukit Bintang - the heart of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Advertisement

"We detained them on Monday for questioning over the alleged abuse of their four-month-old baby girl," Mazlan Lazim, the Kuala Lumpur police chief, told AFP.

A 90-second video clip of the incident, which went viral on Facebook on Sunday, showed a man in blue shorts and a white T-shirt swinging the infant between his legs and lifting her above his head to the beat of some music in the background.

A woman believed to be his wife was seen sitting on the floor with a placard that read: "We are travelling around the world..."

A crowd of curious onlookers gathered to watch the performance but a man is overheard in the video saying: "It's stupid. You cannot do this."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Russian couple had entered Malaysia on Friday from neighbouring Thailand, where they claimed to have performed a similar act, police said.

The couple's child was reported safe and had no injuries, Mazlan added.