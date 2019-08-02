Russian PM's visit to disputed island regrettable, Japan says

TOKYO: A visit on Friday (Aug 2) by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to an island claimed by both Japan and Russia was extremely regrettable, Japan's foreign ministry said, urging Moscow to take constructive steps to advance ties.

Medvedev travelled to one of the four Russian-held islands off Japan's northern region of Hokkaido. The island is known as Iturup in Russian and Etorofu in Japanese.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such visits are incompatible with Japan's position on the Northern Territories and hurt the feelings of its people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"We strongly urge the Russian side to take constructive measures to further advance Japan-Russia relations, including the issue of the conclusion of the peace treaty," it added.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)