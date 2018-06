Russian tycoon Deripaska in Putin delegation to China

Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska was on the list of business leaders visiting China with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin documents showed on Friday.

BEIJING: Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska was on the list of business leaders visiting China with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin documents showed on Friday.

The U.S. Treasury in April imposed sanctions against Deripaska and companies in which he is a large shareholder, including giant exporter Rusal, in response to what it called "malign activities" by Russia.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Jason Neely)