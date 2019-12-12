Sabah declares Dec 24 as additional Christmas holiday

SABAH: The Sabah government has declared Dec 24 as an additional public holiday to allow those celebrating Christmas to return to their homes earlier.



Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal said the matter was decided in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning (Dec 11).



"I hope the additional holiday would benefit those celebrating the occasion," said Mohd Shafie.

"The additional public holiday will enable those celebrating Christmas to return home earlier,” he added.

Mohd Shafie said the holiday celebrations were a symbol of the solidarity and harmony of the various races and religions in the state.



"Harmony is the key to the development and progress of our country. As such we need to maintain unity for our beloved Sabah state.

“Solidarity is created via harmony and harmony would become a source of strength in difficult or good times,” he added.



