PKR respects Sabah voters' decision: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) says it respects the voters’ decision in the Sabah election held on Saturday (Sep 26), which saw Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secure a simple majority win and the mandate to form the new state government.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said Sabahans have fulfilled their responsibility in the democratic process, despite Malaysia being under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

The opposition leader also hoped that the process of forming the government will be handled in a peaceful and wise manner, while extending his appreciation to Warisan Plus.

“Congratulations to our partners in Warisan Plus, Shafie Apdal in particular, Parti Warisan Sabah over the 23 seats won, (Democratic Action Party) DAP’s six seats and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) for its win,” Mr Anwar said in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He also congratulated Sabah's PKR chairman Christina Liew on the party’s success in defending the two seats won in the 14th General Election, apart from almost doubling its percentage of votes in the Sook seat.

Saturday's election saw only two of the seven PKR candidates securing wins - Peto Galim, who obtained 8,586 votes in Inanam, and Liew, who obtained 7,794 votes in the Api-Api seat.

Mr Anwar, who is also Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, urged all parties, including party leaders, who had just returned from Sabah to comply with the health ministry's directives to undergo screening and quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19

GRS, which comprises Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional, and Parti Bersatu Sabah, won the simple majority of 38 seats in the state election on Saturday.

Warisan Plus, comprising of Warisan, DAP, UPKO and PKR, obtained 32 seats.

The three remaining seats were won by independent candidates.