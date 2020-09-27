Sabah head of state asks for more time to decide on chief minister post

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah head of state has asked for more time to decide on the candidate that will be appointed the new chief minister.



The decision will be made “as soon as possible”, said Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Bung Moktar Radin on Sunday (Sep 27).



Bung Moktar and leaders from the other component parties of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition were early granted an audience with Juhar Mahiruddin at the state palace.

The coalition, which won a simple majority in the Sabah state election on Saturday, is backed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) as well as other state-based parties such as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.



Parti Bersatu Sabah secretary-general Jahid Jahim said that “a good discussion” had taken place.



GRS won 38 seats in the 73 seats state assembly, which means the coalition can form the new state government. Warisan chief Shafie Apdal will be replaced as Sabah's chief minister.

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin expressed his gratitude to the people of Sabah for "having confidence" in candidates put forth by GRS.



“This is the time for you to start your work as representatives of the people, with integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to implement what was promised in our manifesto," he said in the early hours of Sunday.



The polls were conducted amid political uncertainty at the federal level, after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim announced on Wednesday that he has garnered a "strong, formidable, convincing majority" of Members of Parliament to overthrow the current government led by Mr Muhyiddin.