Fire breaks out at island resort near Sabah

SEMPORNA, Borneo: A fire broke out at an island resort near Sabah on Tuesday evening (Feb 19), destroying eight rooms and 10 staff living quarters.

The resort's diving shop, restaurant, bar, generator set, compressor room, as well as a nearby village house were damaged in the fire.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sabah fire and rescue department said it was alerted to the fire at 5.40pm at Uncle Chang's Sipadan Mabul Dive Lodge.

A total of 11 members of the Semporna Fire Station were deployed and boarded a boat to head to Mabul Island.

However, the firemen failed to reach the site and had to return to the pier due to windy and stormy weather, said the department in a statement.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Royal Malaysian Navy were later contacted for assistance to bring the firemen to the location, but it was due to the strong winds and sea conditions, this had also failed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire was believed to have originated from a worker’s house and spread to the other houses, said the department.

Resort workers and villagers used diesel water pumps and fire extinguishers to put out the fire. They also had to demolish a bridge to prevent the fire from spreading, it added.

There were no reported injuries.

