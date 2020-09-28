Malaysia to place COVID-19 restrictions in some parts of Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday (Sep 28) said it will impose strict movement restrictions in four districts in Sabah after reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections there in September.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, non-essential businesses in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna districts will be required to shut down from Tuesday for 14 days.



The partial lockdown comes amid a recent surge of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia and concerns that a state-wide election that concluded on Saturday will exacerbate the outbreak.

Malaysia reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 10,919 infections.



About 960,000 residents will be affected by the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO), said Mr Ismail Sabri.



“Taking into account the number of cases, the government, on the advice of health minister, has decided to implement an administrative TEMCO in these areas,” he added.



During the TEMCO, all residents are prohibited from leaving the affected areas, and non-residents and visitors are not allowed to enter the four districts.

Mr Ismail Sabri said all business activities in the four districts will be halted except for essential goods and services, while medical bases will be opened in those areas.

All entry points to and from the affected areas will also be closed. To ensure full compliance, the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department, local authorities and authorised personnel will control the areas.

“For the implementation of this order, all residents are asked to remain calm and give full cooperation to the staff from the (health ministry) and comply with all directives issued by the authorities,” said Mr Ismail Sabri.

Sabah accounts for 25 per cent of the crude palm oil produced in the world's second-largest exporter.



