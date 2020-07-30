Sabah State Legislative Assembly dissolved: Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal has announced the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for a state election, which has to be held within 60 days.

Mohd Shafie made the announcement on Thursday (Jul 30) at the Sabah State Administrative Centre after obtaining the consent of Sabah head of state Juhar Mahiruddin.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie had an audience with Juhar at Istana Negeri and a vehicle carrying the chief minister was seen entering the palace at 8.25am.

Shafie said he had sought and obtained the consent of Juhar to dissolve the state assembly.

“I will still be performing my duties as the chief minister during the period when the state assembly is dissolved,” he told a press conference at the Sabah State Administrative Centre after meeting state assemblymen and Members of Parliament from the government bloc.

Shafie said it is the people of Sabah, not other quarters, who would determine the state government.

The political situation in Sabah has heated up after former chief minister Musa Aman yesterday claimed that he had secured a simple majority to form a new state government.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly has 65 seats, with the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-led bloc controlling 45 seats and the opposition holding 20 seats.