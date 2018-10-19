Sabah woman kills own baby, slashes 3 of her other children's throats

KOTA BELUD, Sabah: An eight-month-old baby boy died in Malaysia’s eastern state of Sabah after his mother allegedly slashed him in the neck on Thursday afternoon (Oct 18).

The woman, who is in her 30s, also slashed the throats of her three other children, leaving them critically injured.

Advertisement

The incident happened at about 1pm at the staff quarters of a resort on the Mantanani Islands, a popular diving site off the north-west coast of Sabah.



The baby, identified as Jerry Yohanes by local media, died at the scene, confirmed Sabah police commissioner Omar Mammah.



The New Straits Times reported that the woman's husband ran out to look for help after the attack and found police officers who were conducting patrols nearby.

“The man was drenched in blood. He asked for help and said his four children had their throats slashed," the report quoted a source as saying.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When the officers rushed to the scene, they found the four children sprawled on the floor and soaked in blood.

“However, the baby was already dead. The three other children were critically injured, with wounds across their throats,” the source said.



The two girls and boy, eight-year-old Nurul Hanisa, seven-year-old Melati and five-year-old Jehan, were taken to Kota Belud Hospital.

The mother was also taken to the same hospital after she attempted to commit suicide by slitting her own throat.

Local reports said that the woman was suffering from depression.

