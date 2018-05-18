Safe at Najib's home contains foreign currency, marriage certificate: Spokesman

KUALA LUMPUR: An old safe inside the private home of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was finally cracked open on Friday night (May 18) and its contents found to be a small amount of old notes in foreign currency.

A spokesman of Najib, in a statement on Friday, said it also contained several documents including the marriage certificate of the former prime minister and Rosmah Mansor.

“It is a steel safety box that is over 20 years old and was forcibly opened by locksmiths as the key has gone missing,” he said.

The spokesman said the steel safety box at the Seri Perdana official residence in Putrajaya was, however, part of the house.

"There should not have been any problem opening it,” said the statement.

Prior to this, the police had reportedly encountered difficulties in opening the steel safety box at Najib’s private residence at Taman Duta after it was said that the key had long been lost.

On Friday morning, police seized 248 boxes containing designer handbags as well as dozens of bags stuffed with cash and jewellery from luxury condominium units linked to Najib.

Police have also seized 52 branded bags, 10 luxury watches and cash in multiple currencies including RM537,000 from his private residence, in an operation that began on Wednesday night.

In total, authorities have raided six premises as part of their investigations into Najib and state-investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), including the prime minister's office and the prime minister's official residence in Putrajaya as well as four private residences linked to the former leader.