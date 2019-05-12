Sandakan by-election: Anwar congratulates victorious Vivian Wong

SANDAKAN, Sabah: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim expressed confidence that Sandakan by-election winner Vivian Wong will continue the work of her late father, Stephen Wong, in serving the people of Sandakan.

The Port Dickson member of parliament congratulated Ms Wong on her victory on Saturday (May 11), and said that it clearly showed the people had faith in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

However, he added that the PH leadership should not be complacent after the Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate's win, but should continue working hard to ensure that the economic status of the people was looked after at every level.

“At the same time, PH leaders are also advised to make all effort to help Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad realise the seven thrusts in achieving the objective of 'Shared Prosperity' as announced during the prime minister’s New Malaysia One Year Message,” he said in a statement.

Ms Wong, 30, polled 16,012 votes to defeat nearest rival Linda Tsen Thau Lin of PBS by a majority of 11,521 votes.

Ms Tsen garnered 4,491 votes while independent candidates Sulaiman Abdul Samat, Hamzah Abdullah and Chia Siew Yung managed only 126, 788, and 178 votes respectively and lost their deposits.

In the 14th General Election in May last year, Stephen Wong, 64, won the seat by a majority of 10,098 votes in a straight fight against Lim Ming Hoo of LDP.

The by-election was triggered by the death of the two-term DAP incumbent on Mar 28. He was also Sabah DAP chief and state health and people’s well-being minister.

Bersatu, DAP, PKR and Amanah make up PH which is in power at the federal level while the Sabah government is led by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) where PKR and DAP are its allies.