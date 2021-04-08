Sarawak deputy chief minister contacted by police after being seen without face mask in public

KUCHING: Sarawak's deputy chief minister confirmed that he was contacted by the police after a video showing him not wearing a face mask in public went viral.

Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was seen not wearing a face mask during a visit to the Matu district in Mukah on Mar 31.

In a video on Twitter, Awang Tengah was seen handing money to stallholders as he purchased a drink while holding a mask in one hand.

The deputy chief minister said he had removed his mask at a stall as he was about to try some food and drinks offered by the traders, adding that he was in a hurry to leave Matu.

“The police contacted me yesterday to inform that I have been compounded. I admit that it was my mistake.

“I forgot (to put on the face mask) as it was already late and we need to leave the place immediately. I was really in a rush. So if a compound notice is issued, I shall pay the fine,” said Awang Tengah in a speech on Thursday (Apr 8).

Awang Tengah was speaking at the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (PUSAKA) special assembly.



According to the Malay Mail, Awang Tengah said his officer later informed him that the helicopter pilot had issued a reminder to him to wear his mask as they were about to leave for another function.

“I did not realise that I had not put my face mask on again as I walked to the waiting helicopter,” he said.

