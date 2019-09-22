More than 740 passengers affected after Ipoh flights cancelled due to haze

IPOH: Six out of 14 flights scheduled out of Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh were cancelled on Sunday (Sep 22) morning due to the haze.



SAS manager Mohd Ali Osman said the flights cancelled involved the Johor Bahru-Ipoh-Singapore and Singapore-Ipoh-Johor Bahru routes by Air Asia, as well as the Singapore-Ipoh-Singapore route of Singapore's low-cost carrier, Scoot.



“The visibility was 2,000m as of 7am (on Sunday),” he said in a statement.



He added that the flight cancellations involved 747 passengers.



According to the Malaysian Air Pollution Index Management System (APIMS), the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at all five stations in Perak showed “unhealthy” air as of 8am on Sunday.



This is the third consecutive day of flight cancellations affecting flights scheduled out of the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport.



On Saturday, 417 passengers were affected after Malindo Air and Scoot flights were cancelled.



Three morning flights that were cancelled on Friday resumed operations at 11am when visibility improved after rain.