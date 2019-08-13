Scoot offers full refund, rebooking options for those flying between Hong Kong and Singapore

SINGAPORE: Scoot customers travelling to or from Hong Kong this week will be able to get a full refund or rebook their flights, amid continuing disruption to Hong Kong airport's operations by protesters on Tuesday (Aug 13).

Hong Kong suspended all departure check-ins from 4.30pm and advised members of the public not to go to the airport, after pro-democracy demonstrators blocked the facility.

In a travel advisory on its website, Scoot offered a full refund or rebooking options for those travelling to and from Hong Kong between Aug 12 and Aug 18.

Passengers can rebook their flights at no additional charge for Scoot flights between Singapore and Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau and Singapore and Guangzhou within 14 days of their original flight, said the airline.

Alternatively, customers can also get a full refund in the form of a Scoot travel voucher.

Two Scoot flights - TR974 from Singapore to Hong Kong and TR 975 from Hong Kong to Singapore - were cancelled on Tuesday, as activists entered a fifth day of protests at the airport.

Flights on Wednesday are "currently operating as scheduled", said the airline.

"However, Scoot is monitoring the situation closely as it remains uncertain."

Cathay Pacific also cancelled dozens of flights on Tuesday, including two from Singapore to Hong Kong and two from Hong Kong to Singapore.

It urged customers to postpone non-essential travel from Hong Kong on Tuesday and Wednesday, and added that all charges and fare differences would be waived for certain ticket changes "with immediate effect".

Hong Kong's airport had cancelled all flights on Monday after an occupation by protesters. A Scoot flight from Singapore to Hong Kong was forced to turn back on Monday, while a Singapore Airlines flight was diverted to Guangzhou.

The disruption comes about 10 weeks into a crisis that has seen millions take to Hong Kong's streets.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had warned that violent protests were driving the city down a "path of no return".