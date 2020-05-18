Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over committee leadership

Asia

Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over committee leadership

A general view of tourist attraction at Tsim Sha Tsui, following the novel coronavirus disease (COV
A general view of tourist attraction at Tsim Sha Tsui, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Scuffles broke out on Monday (May 18) between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong in a row over procedures with the leadership of a key committee at stake. 

Security guards were seen carrying two pro-democracy legislators out of the chamber in chaotic scenes.

The house committee's role is to scrutinise bills before a second reading in the legislative council and has built up a backlog after failing to elect a chairperson since late last year. The backlog includes one bill that would criminalise abuse of China's national anthem.

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark