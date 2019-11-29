Contingency plans in place in the event of severe weather: Singapore SEA Games delegation head

MANILA: The safety of Singapore’s SEA Games contingent will take top priority, said its delegation head on Friday (Nov 29) amid forecasts of a typhoon hitting the Philippines early next week.

“We are monitoring the situation, and our contingency plans will get underway in the event of severe weather conditions,” said Ms Juliana Seow, chef de mission for Team Singapore in a statement.

“Our contingent’s safety is the top priority while we minimise inconvenience for athletes who are preparing for their competitions during this period.”

Based on a weather advisory issued at 11am on Friday by Philippines’ state weather bureau PAGASA, Typhoon Kammuri/Tisoy is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Saturday and Sunday morning.

“Typhoon Kammuri may bring moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms starting Monday Dec 2 over Bicol Region and Samar provinces,” said PAGASA.

“Most of the areas in Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Southern Luzon, and Metro Manila will experience strong winds and heavy rains on Dec 3 (Tue) and Dec 4 (Wed),” the advisory added.

The SEA Games events are slated to be held in three clusters, namely Manila, Clark and Subic.

“We have briefed the teams who are already in the Philippines on the safety precautions to take, and are working with the organisers on the necessary safety measures to take,” said Ms Seow.

“We are also on standby to reschedule the flights of athletes and officials when necessary.”

The 30th SEA Games will officially begin following the opening ceremony on Saturday.

