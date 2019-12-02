SEA Games: At least 8 sports affected as Typhoon Kammuri churns towards Luzon

MANILA: Changes have been made to the competition schedule for at least eight different sports at the Subic cluster of the 30th SEA Games, organisers announced on Monday (Dec 2), as Typhoon Kammuri looks set to hit the island of Luzon on Tuesday.

In a press release issued on Monday evening, Games organisation committee PHISGOC said that these changes were due to “weather conditions”.

The sports affected are beach volleyball, surfing, modern pentathlon, triathlon/dualthlon, sailing/windsurfing, pencak silat, muay as well as canoe/kayak/traditional boat race.

All sailing and windsurfing races between Dec 2 to Dec 4 have been cancelled, said organisers, as well as surfing events originally slated to be held on Dec 3.

According to a 5pm bulletin by Philippines’ state weather bureau PAGASA, the southern eyeball of Kammuri, known locally as Typhoon Tisoy, is now bringing “intense rainfall and violent winds” over Northern Samar.

“Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains” are forecast over Metro Manila as well as central Luzon from morning to evening on Dec 3, PAGASA said.

Map showing the path of Typhoon Kammuri as it heads towards the Philippines on Monday. AFP/John SAEKI

The SEA Games events are held in three clusters on the island of Luzon, namely the Philippines’ capital Manila, Clark and Subic.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year.

The country's deadliest cyclone on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.