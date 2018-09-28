Tsunami warning lifted after major quake strikes off Indonesia

JAKARTA: A major 7.5 magnitude quake struck off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday (Sep 28), prompting a tsunami alert hours after a milder quake brought down houses in the same area, and officials expect further damage.

The warning was lifted within the hour, but officials asked people in affected area to remain on the alert as a number of moderate aftershocks hit the area.

"We advise people to remain in safe area, stay away from damaged buildings," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a televised interview.

A resident is seen beside the collapsed brick wall of her house at Tobadak village in Central Mamuju, western Sulawesi province, Sep 28, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Nurpadila)

He added that the national agency in Jakarta was having difficulties reaching some authorities in the area.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the second quake at a strong 7.5, after first saying it was 7.7.

The earlier quake destroyed some houses, killing one person and injuring at least 10, authorities said.

"The (second) quake was felt very strongly, we expects more damage and more victims," Nugroho said.

This handout photograph taken and released on Sep 28, 2018 by Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows medical personnel giving medical care to a patient following an earthquake in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. (Photo: AFP/BNPB)

Friday's tremor was centred 78 kilometres north of the city of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, but was felt some 900 kilometres south in the island's largest city Makassar.

Lisa Soba Palloan, a resident of Toraja, around 175 kilometres south of Palu, said locals felt several quakes Friday.

"The last one was quite big," she said. "Everyone was getting out their homes, shouting in fear."

A series of earthquakes in July and August killed nearly 500 people on the holiday island of Lombok, hundreds of kilometres southwest of Sulawesi.

This handout photograph taken and released on Sep 28, 2018 by Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows a collapsed house following an earthquake in Donggala, Central Sulawesi. (Photo: AFP/BNPB)

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2004, a big earthquake off the northern Indonesian island of Sumatra triggered a tsunami across the Indian Ocean, killing 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

