Second quake, with magnitude 6.6, hits Indonesia's Sumbawa

JAKARTA: An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck south of the Indonesian town of Raba, off the central island of Sumbawa, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, the second quake to hit the area on Tuesday (Jan 22).

There was no immediate tsunami warning or reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 36km, at a distance of about 230km south of Raba in the east of the island, which forms part of West Nusa Tenggara province.

Advertisement

The quake, which struck at 1.10pm local time, followed one which measured 6-magnitude that struck in the same area earlier in the day, hitting at a depth of 25km about 219km south of Raba.

The USGS had first put the earlier quake, which struck at 8am local time, at 6.1-magnitude. The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said on its website there was no current warning in effect.

Indonesia is a disaster-prone archipelago that straddles the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire". It suffered its deadliest year in more than a decade in 2018 as a series of earthquakes and tsunamis killed more than 3,000 people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 426 people were killed, with at least 159 missing, after a tsunami off the west coast of Java during the Christmas season evoked memories of the Indian Ocean tsunami triggered by a massive earthquake on Dec 26, 2004.



That disaster killed 226,000 people in 14 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

