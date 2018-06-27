Second victim of Hong Kong shooting dies of injuries

HONG KONG: The death toll from a brazen daylight shooting in a Hong Kong park - reportedly over a dispute on the inheritance of a US$1 million apartment - rose to two Wednesday (Jun 27) after an uncle of the suspect died in hospital, police said.

A 44-year-old woman shot four people with a semi-automatic pistol at Quarry Bay Park in eastern Hong Kong Island on Tuesday, a rare gun attack in a city with a reputation for safety.

Investigators said the attack was motivated by a "family conflict", while local media reported the deadly dispute was sparked by an argument over an inheritance.

Police said all four victims were brothers and sisters and the suspected attacker, who is in custody, was their niece. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) said the attacker, who SCMP identified as Ada Tsim Sum-kit, works as a bodyguard in mainland China.



A 62-year-old man who was rushed to hospital after sustaining a head wound died Wednesday.

A woman aged 80 died in hospital Tuesday while the two other casualties were shot in the arm and shoulder.



A disagreement over how to share the proceeds from the sale of an apartment left by the suspect's late grandmother led to the killings, according to Apple Daily and the Post.



A gun used in a shooting in Hong Kong on Jun 26, 2018. (Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Hong Kong's real estate is among the most expensive in the world. The Post estimated the value of the flat in question at HK$8 million (US$1 million).

Residents expressed shock over the tragedy. "I would never think gun is easily available in (Hong Kong)," commented one Facebook user.

"Made the hair on the back of my hand stand up. I took my toddler to that park all the time!" another user wrote.

Shootings are extremely unusual in Hong Kong, which boasts a low level of street and violent crime and strict gun ownership controls.

It was not immediately clear how the suspect had come to possess the handgun but SCMP, citing a police source, reported the weapon may have been ordered online and smuggled into Hong Kong in separate pieces via the mail.

Officers also seized an air pistol and two model guns from the suspect's flat in Tseung Kwan O, the report said.

