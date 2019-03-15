Sega suspends game sales as actor held on drug charge

TOKYO: Japan's entertainment firm Sega has suspended shipments of its video game Judge Eyes after a popular Japanese actor appearing in the action-adventure software was arrested on drug charges, a company spokeswoman said Friday (Mar 15).

Japanese authorities on Tuesday arrested actor and musician Pierre Taki, 51, whose real name is Masanori Taki, on suspicion of using cocaine.

The video game, also known as Judgement, stars popular Japanese actors, including Taki, who play in a crime suspense animation drama, set in Tokyo.

The software for Sony's Playstation 4 console had been on sale since December in Japan and other Asian countries, while it was scheduled to be released in North America in June.

The company apologised for the suspension but declined to confirm details, including sales and shipments of the software so far.

"We have suspended all shipments and nothing has been decided, including our sales plan in North America," the spokeswoman said.

Taki, who also heads a techno band, has appeared in many domestic movies and was the voice of the cheeky snowman Olaf in the Japanese-language version of the hit Disney movie "Frozen."

Media and other companies that have signed contracts with him are reportedly considering seeking damages, which may reach one billion yen (US$9 million) in total.