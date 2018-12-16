Selangor seeks return of land, compensation over temple issue

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has asked the management of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple near Subang Jaya to return a piece of land and compensation money in keeping with a comprehensive settlement that is being worked out to solve the temple relocation issue.

The state's chief minister Amirudin Shari requested the return of a 0.405-hectare piece of land and RM1.5 million compensation money given by the developer, One City Development Sdn Bhd.

“The Selangor government welcomes the statement by the Attorney-General (Tommy Thomas) on the Seafield temple issue and is in agreement with the solution offered by the Attorney-General which upholds the principle of the rule of law,” he said in a statement.

Riots took place on Nov 26 and 27 in the vicinity of the temple, arising allegedly from a dispute between parties for and against the proposed relocation of the house of worship.

Under a consent judgment of in Mar 11 2014, at the Shah Alam High Court, four parties agreed to the relocation of the temple and to return the present temple site vacant to the owner, One City Development Sdn Bhd.

The four parties are the state government, One City Development and two individuals claiming to be the temple administrators.

In the consent judgment, One City Development agreed to deposit RM1.5 million with the temple. The state government handed over a 0.4-hectare piece of land, located about three kilometres away, for the relocation of the temple.