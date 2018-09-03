Selangor's Sultan gives consent to raising legal marrying age to 18

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor has consented to a proposal to raise the minimum age for Muslim marriages in the state from 16 to 18 years old.

The amendment to the law was necessary to ensure that young Muslim children would not harm their future, said Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on Monday (Sep 3) in a royal address.

Selangor would become the first state to implement the minimum age for marriage if the proposed amendment of the law enactment is approved by the current State Legislative Assembly sitting.

In his address, the sultan said that there must be consent from the couple, who should not be forced into marriage. This is to prevent any unexpected problems, he added.

Under the Islamic Family Enactment enforced in all states, the minimum age for marriage is 18 for men and 16 for women.

Under-aged marriages are only allowed with the consent of the court or the Chief Minister.

In July, the marriage of an 11-year-old girl to a 41-year-old Malaysian man sparked an uproar nationwide. The man from Kuantan took the girl, a Thai national, as his third wife, local news reported.

Shortly after the case came to light, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has said that the government is taking steps to raise the minimum age for marriage to 18.

