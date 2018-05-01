Sender unknown: Malaysians 'spammed' with political messages ahead of election

KUALA LUMPUR: On the day before campaigning officially began for Malaysia's general election, writer Visithra Manikam received a text from a number she did not recognise.

"INFO: Under PM's leadership, many programs have been launched for the Indian community. Want proof?" The message is then accompanied by a link to SEDIC's Youtube channel.



Many Malaysians reported receiving spam messages from unknown numbers.

SEDIC - short for the Socio-Economic Development of Indian Community - is a unit under the Prime Minister's Department which "coordinates and oversees the execution of every single deliverable outlined in the Malaysian Indian Blueprint (MIB)", according to its website.

Visithra, an ethnic Indian, was not happy about the text.

"I do not like getting unsolicited texts from any party," she says.

"It's a violation of my rights as per the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA)".



She wasn't alone.

Several days later, radio presenter Umapagan Ampikaipakan received a similar message and wondered how the sender got his number - and how it knew that he and others who received the messages, were Indian.

"I hate spam of all kinds," he told Channel NewsAsia.



"I also have issues with the use of non-political government bodies for political campaigns".

TWITTER BOT SPAM



On Twitter, "Labibah Cheung" goes by the handle @jessica95819079.

"She" indicates she lives in Georgia in the United States and her profile description is in Russian.



However, every single tweet on her profile touts the Malaysian ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN), while also tagging numerous Malaysian users.

"Labibah" is one of thousands of accounts believed to be "spamming" users online with pro-BN content.

In Malaysia, the internet penetration rate is more than 87 per cent and Twitter has been the medium of choice for this kind of organized communication.



An analysis of these tweets by Washington-based Digital Forensic Research Lab found that two hashtags #SayNOtoPH and #KalahkanPakatan (Defeat Pakatan) were used 44,100 times by 17,600 Twitter users - the majority of which were bots.

"Among the top 10 most active accounts using the two hashtags, all were bots and nine had Russian-sounding Cyrillic screen names," said the organisation.



Alphanumerical handles and generic profile photos are other ways used to identify these fake accounts, which are typically created en masse.



In this case, all the most active bots were created during the same period in October 2017, according to DFR Lab, "indicating a high likelihood that these accounts were created by the same bot herder".



"Additionally, neither one of the top ten most active bots tweeted about anything else, but the Malaysian election."



A check by Channel NewsAsia found that "bots" posting opposition content seem to have cropped up in recent days too - but to a lesser degree.

Some content also appear to be fake, however, like Labibah's tweet on Parti Amanah Rakyat leader Mat Sabu, which was eventually declared as fake by the opposition.



The photo and its accompanying quote was declared false.

It is unclear who is actually behind these accounts but Barisan Nasional strategic communications deputy director Eric See-To told Channel NewsAsia that he has "not heard from anyone on our side paying bots".

BN Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin meanwhile denied using bots in an interview last year as well.

"I certainly don't employ anyone on Twitter (and) I'm the youth chief of the ruling party," he said. "I certainly don't have an army of people who retweet or tweet or bots or whatever. We don't subscribe to that."



Content pushed out by fake accounts would be too obvious as well, says Mr See-To.

"You would think that if we were to do something like this we wouldn’t be using Russian names, right?" he said via text.

"Should check with the opposition if they are running a false flag operation to frame us," he added.



Channel NewsAsia has asked the opposition media representative for comment.



Believability, however, would not be the goal at this stage according to Dr Julian Hopkins, a senior lecturer in Communication at Monash University Malaysia.



"The real purpose of the bots is not so much of whether people believe what the bot is saying but to push it up so word gets out and people start sharing it," he says.



Successful bots, for instance, will get the hashtags that they're using trending.



"This was shown to be the technique in the 2016 elections in USA where you push up the content to a certain echo chamber, groups of people who are sharing information and then you get real, authentic people sharing this information who believe it," he said.



This may have been done successfully before in Malaysia.

Research firm Politweet found during the country's 55th Independence Day celebrations in 2012, "large blocks of identical tweets were being sent at the same moment", getting the hashtag #Merdeka55 trending.

WHATSAPP SPAM

While Twitter is popular in Malaysia, WhatsApp is much more widely used - and the messaging platform has not been spared from unknown senders either.



In the months ahead of elections, several users told Channel NewsAsia they received texts from Indonesian and American numbers on issues ranging from Dr Mahathir to media statements by the Prime Minister's Office.

One of the senders of these messages had a display photo of the Barisan Nasional logo while another featured the name and logo of JASA - the Special Affairs Department that falls under Malaysia's Ministry for Communication and Multimedia.

Kenapa BN Whatsapp spam guna nombor Indonesia?



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to both JASA and the minister in charge for comment.

