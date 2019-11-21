Senior China diplomat says Beijing will never allow anyone to destroy HK's stability

A helmet, gas mask, and sleeping of a protester is left behind in the library of in Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BEIJING: China resolutely opposes US lawmakers' passing of a Hong Kong human rights Bill and will never allow anyone to destroy Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday (Nov 21).

China's foreign ministry said in a statement that Wang, China's state councillor, told former US Secretary of Defense William Cohen during a meeting in Beijing that China will never allow anyone to undermine its "one country two systems" principle.

