Senior China diplomat says does not welcome interference on Hong Kong
BEIJING: Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday affairs of Hong Kong are domestic affairs of China, adding Beijing does not welcome outside interference on the matter.
Wang, speaking during a joint press briefing with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, told reporters that China will stay committed to the "one country, two systems" arrangement that promises it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including an independent judiciary.
