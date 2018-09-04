Senior citizen in Malaysia sentenced to jail, caning for sexually abusing 11-month-old

PUTRAJAYA: A senior citizen in Malaysia was sentenced to 12 years in jail and two strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an 11-month-old girl.

Hashim Karim, 68, admitted to the charges in front of Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam at the Special Court for Sexual Crimes against Children on Tuesday (Sep 4).



Based on the charge sheet, the child was at a home in Shah Alam on Aug 20, under the care of a babysitter, when the incident happened.



The babysitter had asked Hashim, her father-in-law, to take care of the baby as she wanted to settle her car insurance and road tax.



When she returned home, the baby was crying in the cradle and blood was found on the child's pants. The babysitter saw blood again later when she bathed the child.



When told by the babysitter that their child was having bloody stools, the parents took her to hospital, reported the New Straits Times.



An obstetrician and gynaecologist who examined the child said the injury sustained by the child could have been caused by a huge blunt object which was forced into her genitals.

According to police investigations, the accused had told his son that he had inserted his finger into the child's vagina, and the conversation was heard by a third person.



Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam ordered Hashim to serve the sentence from the date of arrest, which was last Aug 22.



During mitigation, Hashim said he had to take care of his school-going child.

Deputy public prosecutor Aimi Syazwani Sarmin, who prosecuted, pressed for a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused as it involved an infant.



She said the victim was like a granddaughter to the accused and he should have taken good care of the girl, instead of causing injury to her.

Aimi Syazwani also said that although Hashim was 68 years old, she was seeking the court to mete out the whipping sentence Hashim, adding that it was allowed under the law for sexual offenders.