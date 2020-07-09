Police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report

SEOUL: Missing Seoul mayor Park Won-soon - long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate - has been found dead, Yonhap news agency reported police as saying on Friday (Jul 10).

Park was reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct and his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, police said earlier, adding that he had left his house after saying what sounded like "last words".

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency found his body at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul, near where his phone signal was last detected during a late night search, Yonhap said.

Hundreds of South Korean police using drones and dogs searched for Park on Thursday after his daughter reported him missing at 5.17pm local time (4.17pm Singapore time).

Park left the official residence at around 10.40am, wearing a black hat and a backpack, having cancelled a policy meeting that was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to multiple local reports.

A police complaint - allegedly involving sexual assault - was filed against Park by a former Seoul City employee on Wednesday and local media said a television channel had been due to broadcast a programme on the previously unreported case on Thursday evening.

Park, who has been the mayor of Seoul since 2011, played a vocal role in the huge Candlelight Demonstrations that helped lead to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

As mayor of a city of nearly 10 million people, Park is one of the most influential politicians in the country and has played a high-profile role in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.