Seoul mayor missing after '#MeToo allegations'

SEOUL: South Korean police said on Thursday (Jul 9) they are searching for the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, after his daughter reported him missing.

A police complaint - allegedly involving sexual assault - was filed against Park by a former Seoul City employee on Wednesday and local media said a television channel had been due to broadcast a programme on the previously unreported case on Thursday evening.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said officers were searching for him around Sungbuk-dong, a district in northern Seoul, where his phone signal was last detected.

His daughter reported him missing at 5.17pm and said his phone was off, the police said.

He left the official residence at around 10.40am, wearing a black hat and a backpack, having cancelled a policy meeting that was scheduled for Thursday morning, according to multiple local reports.



A heavyweight figure in the ruling centre-left Democratic party, Park has run South Korea's sprawling capital - home to almost a fifth of the national population - for nearly a decade.

He has consistently been talked of as a potential candidate in the race to succeed current President Moon Jae-in, and did not deny ambitions on that front when asked by AFP earlier this year.