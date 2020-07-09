Seoul mayor reported missing, police searching

SEOUL: South Korean police said on Thursday (Jul 9) they are searching for the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, after his daughter reported him missing.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said officers were searching for him around Sungbuk-dong, a district in northern Seoul, where his phone signal was last detected.

His daughter reported him missing at 5.17pm and said his phone was off, the police said.

Park, who has been the mayor of Seoul since 2011, is seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections.