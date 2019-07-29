Sephora online users in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand hit by data breach

SINGAPORE: Personal details of Sephora’s online customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand have been leaked, the international beauty retailer said on Monday (Jul 29).



Sephora said in a notice to customers that the data breach, which involved "some customers", had resulted in the exposure of personal information to unauthorised third parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sephora did not elaborate on the number of users affected.

The personal information compromised includes the user’s first and last name, date of birth, gender, email address, encrypted password, as well as data related to beauty preferences.



“Please be reassured that no credit card information was accessed, and we have no reason to believe that any personal data has been misused,” it added.



A screenshot of an email sent out to Sephora online users, Jul 29, 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Managing director for Sephora Southeast Asia, Alia Gogi said in an email to customers that all existing passwords for customer accounts have been cancelled as a precaution.



“We are also offering a personal data monitoring service, at no cost to you, through a leading third-party provider,” she added.



The French beauty giant also said that it has “thoroughly reviewed” its security systems.



Sephora’s online users are advised to change their password if they have not already done so. They should also register for the personal data monitoring service online by Nov 30.