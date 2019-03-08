BIGBANG's Seungri to begin military service in March

SEOUL: Seungri will join the army late this month, becoming the final member of popular K-pop group BIGBANG to undergo his mandatory military service, Korean state media reported on Friday (Mar 8).

The 29-year-old will enlist on Mar 25, said Yonhap, citing his agency YG Entertainment.

Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, has been at the centre of a police investigation into allegations of drug use, as well as the engagement of sex services for potential investors into his company, Yuri Holdings.

The youngest member of BIGBANG announced the cancellation of the remaining concerts in his solo tour last month to "actively cooperate" with the investigation, but has denied all allegations.

A nightclub in Gangnam, where Seungri was a public relations director, is also being probed over allegations of drug use, sexual abuse, violence and corruption.

