Malaysian police arrest two more suspects in sex tape scandal

KUALA KUBU BHARU, Selangor: Malaysian police have detained another two suspects in connection with investigations over the distribution of sex videos allegedly implicating a federal minister.

Last month, sex videos purporting to show Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, seen as a potential successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, in bed with another man were circulated.



Sodomy is a crime in Malaysia and in the past, Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim had spent about a decade in jail under the law.



Without disclosing details of the arrests, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the two were detained in Shah Alam on Friday (Jul 19).

This brings the total number of arrests to 11. It was previously reported that nine people had already been arrested, including an aide to Anwar.



Abdul Hamid said police were actively investigating the case on a few aspects - its authenticity, the perpetrators as well as a person who had produced and distributed the videos.

"We will investigate who is behind this ... it is understood that some of suspects’ remand would end soon but we would apply for an extension to enable us to investigate further," he said.



On Thursday, Abdul Hamid said a CyberSecurity Malaysia analysis found a high probability that the video was authentic.

He however said the facial recognition turned up negative and the person in the video could not be identified.

Abdul Hamid stressed that his statement on the authenticity of the video was not politically motivated.

"I only announced the outcome of the analysis (video) and let us work efficiently ... that was my promise to the government," he said.

