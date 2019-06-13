Sex videos allegedly linked to Malaysian minister politically motivated: PM Mahathir

SHAH ALAM: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Jun 12) described the spreading of sex videos allegedly linked to a minister as politically motivated.



He said that the authenticity of the clips are questionable, as many are good in editing and producing similar pictures and videos.



"I don't think (the videos and pictures) are real. This is put up by somebody with a political agenda. If you are going to lose and you see others likely to win, you put up pornographic pictures."



"After this, you will see my pictures. Don't do these dirty things. Keep politics a little bit cleaner," he told reporters after attending the Malam Sejuta Kenangan event organised by Bersatu leaders at the Setia City Convention Centre.



Dr Mahathir also questioned the true motive of the man who admitted that he was involved in the acts committed in the clips.

"This boy admitted, it is deliberate. Otherwise, he would not have admitted. Usually, the individual concerned would be shy to admit, but this one is not shy. What is the purpose?” he asked.

Asked whether he had met with the Cabinet minister related to the video, Dr Mahathir said that meetings proceeded as usual, but they only involved the Cabinet.

When asked about the existence of a power struggle in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat following the sex video, he said that he was not aware of it.

"Such a method (dissemination of the sex video) should not happen in Malaysia. It is too dirty,” said Dr Mahathir.

On Wednesday, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali strongly denied accusations by an individual who tried to implicate him in a sex video.

Mohamed Azmin was certain that the series of allegations were a part of a plot to discredit him and destroy his political career.