Shock, sadness in Malaysia over Sultan Muhammad V's resignation as king

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian politicians and netizens on social media have expressed shock and sadness over the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The news which broke on Sunday (Jan 6) received a myriad of reactions, expression of affection and the highest appreciation for the service of Sultan Muhammad V during his reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Former prime minister Najib Razak in a brief posting on his Facebook paid tribute to and gave the highest appreciation to Sultan Muhammad V on his service as Malaysia's king.

"We Malaysians pray for his health and that he is protected by Allah. Long live the King! " he said.

Permatang Pauh member of parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar thanked Sultan Muhammad V for giving a full pardon to her father Anwar Ibrahim.

“May Malaysia no longer continue having political detainees,” she said on Twitter.

NEXT KING MUST BE ELECTED WITHIN 4 WEEKS

In Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system, the election for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is held on a rotational basis every five years.

The Conference of Rulers must meet to elect a new king no later than four weeks once the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong falls vacant.

According to the rotation in place, the Sultan of Pahang would be next in line.



Following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s resignation, netizens have been asking who his successor will be.

Among the comments posted by netizens were one by Syamil Hmd, who said: “Sad Tuanku. But whatever it is, my King sits on the throne to protect the people. Allahuakhbar, Daulat Tuanku.”

Mohd Irwan Shaffii, meanwhile, wrote: “First time in history. Agong steps down. Never happened before.”

Another netizen, Shahril Aziz, looked back at Sultan Muhammad V’s famous quote which went viral, saying: “Remember Tuanku’s joke at the opening of the Parliament sitting ... the hot phrase at that time was 'sit down, don't run’ if you still remember.”

