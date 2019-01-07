Shock, sadness in Malaysia over Sultan Muhammad V's resignation as king

Asia

Shock, sadness in Malaysia over Sultan Muhammad V's resignation as king

Sultan of Kelantan becomes Agong of Malaysia
File photo of Sultan Muhammad V, inspecting a ceremonial guard of honor at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 13, 2016. (Photo: Manan VATSYAYANA/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian politicians and netizens on social media have expressed shock and sadness over the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The news which broke on Sunday (Jan 6) received a myriad of reactions, expression of affection and the highest appreciation for the service of Sultan Muhammad V during his reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Former prime minister Najib Razak in a brief posting on his Facebook paid tribute to and gave the highest appreciation to Sultan Muhammad V on his service as Malaysia's king. 

"We Malaysians pray for his health and that he is protected by Allah. Long live the King! " he said.

Permatang Pauh member of parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar thanked Sultan Muhammad V for giving a full pardon to her father Anwar Ibrahim.

“May Malaysia no longer continue having political detainees,” she said on Twitter.

NEXT KING MUST BE ELECTED WITHIN 4 WEEKS

In Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system, the election for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is held on a rotational basis every five years. 

The Conference of Rulers must meet to elect a new king no later than four weeks once the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong falls vacant. 

According to the rotation in place, the Sultan of Pahang would be next in line. 

Following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s resignation, netizens have been asking who his successor will be.

Among the comments posted by netizens were one by Syamil Hmd, who said: “Sad Tuanku. But whatever it is, my King sits on the throne to protect the people. Allahuakhbar, Daulat Tuanku.”

Mohd Irwan Shaffii, meanwhile, wrote: “First time in history. Agong steps down. Never happened before.” 

Another netizen, Shahril Aziz, looked back at Sultan Muhammad V’s famous quote which went viral, saying: “Remember Tuanku’s joke at the opening of the Parliament sitting ... the hot phrase at that time was 'sit down, don't run’ if you still remember.”

Source: Bernama/Agencies/rw(mn)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark