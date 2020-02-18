One person killed after shooting at Bangkok shopping mall Century Plaza

BANGKOK: A gunman killed one person and wounded another at a shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The shooting at the Century The Movie Plaza, near the Thai capital's Victory Monument, was a personal issue and the gunman had fled the scene, Thai police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One person died and another was injured," police Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told Reuters. Police said in a statement they knew the suspect's identity and were working to apprehend him.



The shooting took place at a beauty clinic called The Icon Clinic, which is at the fourth floor of the mall.

An injured woman was taken to Phyathai Nawamin Hospital, reported local news agency Workpoint.​​​​​​​ Thai Rath reported that witness heard several gunshots.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday's incident comes 10 days after a soldier killed at least a dozen people at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. He had earlier killed his commanding officer, other soldiers at his base and several people at a Buddhist temple.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.