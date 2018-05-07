Singapore Airlines flight suffers 'hydraulic leak' during landing at Kolkata airport

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore to Kolkata was stuck on the runway for a time after landing in India on Saturday (May 5) night due to a "technical fault".

Flight SQ516 landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 10.30pm local time on Saturday, Indian media reports said, citing an airport official.

The Airbus A330 could not be moved from the runway after touchdown for around 20 minutes.



The aircraft suffered a hydraulic leak, said a Singapore Airlines spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries on the cause of the technical fault.



The runway was shut down for more than an hour to clean up a hydraulic oil spill, but airport operations were not disrupted as an alternate runway was used, India Today said.

An airport technical team towed the aircraft to the parking bay and all the passengers were safe, said the Times of India.



Engineers on the ground later repaired the aircraft and the plane departed Kolkata for Singapore on May 6 and landed in Singapore the next day, said SIA.