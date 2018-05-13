Singapore condemns 'heinous' bomb attacks at churches in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Singapore strongly condemns the bombings in the vicinity of three churches in Surabaya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Sunday (May 13).



At least nine people were killed and 40 injured in a wave of blasts, including a suicide bombing, outside churches in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya on Sunday.

"The heinous attacks resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused injuries to many. Singapore expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes the injured a quick recovery," an MFA spokesperson said in a statement.



There have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the bomb blasts, he said.

The ministry and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta have reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in Surabaya to ascertain their safety.

He added that the embassy will continue to monitor the situation closely and is also in touch with relevant Indonesian authorities.

"Singaporeans in Surabaya should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, heed the instructions of the local authorities, and closely monitor the local news. You should stay in touch with family and friends so that they know you are safe."



Those who require urgent consular assistant should contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta at +62 (21) 2995-0400, 520-1489 or +62 811-863-348 (24 hours) or the 24-hour MFA duty office at +65 6379-8800/8855 or email mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.

