Singapore and Indonesia leaders to meet in person during a retreat later this year

JAKARTA: The leaders of Singapore and Indonesia will meet in person during a retreat to be held later this year, said the foreign ministers of both countries on Thursday (Mar 25).

In a joint press conference, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said: "I think in our earlier discussion, we had look at, particularly Bintan. And perhaps that as being a site for which we can convene our Leaders' Retreat."

"So the Leaders' Retreat will proceed this year, watch out for the date. Our two leaders will meet in person," he said, adding that there will be a full agenda.

His Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi said: "We agreed to propose to our leaders to have the in-person Leaders' Retreat in 2021."

Dr Balakrishnan noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, both sides managed to make substantial progress on the bilateral front.

As both countries are now seeing the number of COVID-19 infections coming down and are rolling their vaccination programmes, he said it is time to start planning and collaborating on post-COVID-19 recovery.

"So the ideas which have resulted will now be implemented in the coming months to come," he said.

On the economic front, the minister said that Singapore has remained the largest foreign investor in Indonesia for six years in a row.

"And last year, despite the challenges, the FDI (foreign direct investment) into Indonesia from Singapore went up almost 50 per cent. It reflects the vote of confidence in Indonesia, in the prospects of economic growth, and confidence in Indonesia’s future. And this happened in the time of a crisis."

He also touched on bilateral projects including the Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, which he said has been progressing well.

He said there is now a need to promote the development of a port to support the industrial park's development.

Touching on the digital park in Nongsa, Batam, he said: "I'm very proud to see that develop."

"We actually now have a digital bridge from Singapore to Batam. And as globalisation and digital revolution are going on, I see great prospects for that bridge to become a vibrant connector."

He believed that the digital park will bring opportunities for youths in Singapore as well as in Indonesia.

Commenting on tourism, Dr Balakrishnan said that he met Indonesia's tourism minister Sandiaga Uno earlier in the day.

"We are looking at, as the situation improves ... gradual and safe reopening of travel arrangements. And again we are looking at areas of mutual interest, he said.



Over the weekend, Mr Uno said preparations can begin for a “safe travel corridor” between Singapore, Batam Nongsa and Bintan Lagoi.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Uno said in a press conference that the two countries will discuss the details of the travel corridor. He said Dr Balakrishnan has invited him to visit Singapore to try the route from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Batam Nongsa and Bintan Lagoi.

"We will continue to increase the discussion to a more detailed level. Hopefully, in the next few weeks we can convey the progress," said Mr Uno.



Banyan Tree Bintan's private beach. (Photo: Kiki Siregar)

Mr Uno said that the details and the date of the travel arrangement were still being finalised, including whether Apr 21 can be the opening date as he initially suggested.

He also revealed that both sides have discussed a possible travel corridor between Singapore and Bali, as there may be Singaporeans who want to work from Bali.



Dr Balakrishnan is in Jakarta for a two-day working visit.

Earlier this week, he visited Brunei where he had an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and was hosted to lunch by Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof.

Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dr Balakrishnan visited Malaysia and both countries reaffirmed their commitment to work towards recognising each other’s COVID-19 vaccine certificates, with a view towards facilitating cross-border travel in the future.

He will head back to Singapore on Friday evening.

