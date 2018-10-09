Malaysia investigates immigration officer who allegedly tore Singaporean man's passport

JOHOR BAHRU: An investigation is ongoing against an officer from the Malaysian Immigration Department in Johor who allegedly tore the passport of a Singaporean man and denied him entry into Malaysia.

Department director Rohaizi Bahari said the department viewed the case seriously and was looking at evidence, including closed circuit television camera footage.

Advertisement

The department confirmed that it received a report on Sep 25 and has opened an investigation into alleged misconduct of an immigration officer accused of damaging the passport of a foreign national.



The investigation comes after Singaporean Muhammad Fauzi alleged in a Facebook post that has since gone viral that his passport was torn up by a Malaysian immigration official at the Second Link entrance to Malaysia at the Sultan Abu Bakar building in Tuas.

Muhammad Fauzi said in his post that the officer threatened to deny him entry into Malaysia unless "I paid him some kopi money".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I was shocked because I knew my passport was perfectly fine ... A few minutes before giving it to the officer, I had to scan my passport in SG custom. It was perfectly fine, no tear, no bend, no scuffs," he wrote in the post.