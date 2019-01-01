Singapore raises concerns with Malaysia over establishment of permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang

SINGAPORE: Singapore has raised concerns over Malaysia's establishment of a permanent restricted area in the airspace over Pasir Gudang with effect from Jan 2, Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Tuesday (Jan 1).



Said MOT: "On Dec 25, 2018, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia published a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). By this NOTAM, Malaysia has informed the aviation community of its establishment of a permanent restricted area for the purpose of military activities over Pasir Gudang with effect from Jan 2, 2019."

The restricted area being in a "controlled and congested airspace" will impact the existing and normal operations of aircraft transiting through, MOT said in response to media queries.



"We have raised with Malaysia our concerns over the restricted area’s adverse impact on civil aviation," the ministry said.



It added that Singapore has proposed to meet with Malaysia to discuss the issue of the restricted area.



Earlier on Tuesday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that foreign ministers from both countries will meet on Jan 8 amid an ongoing dispute over airspace and territorial waters.

Malaysia has said it wants to claim its "delegated airspace" over southern Johor, and has protested Singapore's publication of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) for Seletar Airport.

Last month, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said aircraft has to "fly very low" over Pasir Gudang airspace when descending into Seletar Airport.

"We can't even build tall buildings in Pasir Gudang," he told the media, expressing concern that the ILS publication could stall development in the town and affect its shipping operations at its port.



