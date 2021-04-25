Oxygen, ventilators from Singapore sent to help in India's COVID-19 crisis

SINGAPORE: Singapore state investment firm Temasek said on Sunday (Apr 25) that medical equipment, including much-needed oxygen-related supplies, are being sent from Singapore as India faces a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Four cryogenic oxygen cylinders, donated by India's Tata Group, landed in the Indian state of West Bengal on Saturday evening, said Temasek in a Facebook post.

The oxygen tanks were airlifted from Singapore's Changi Airport by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft and arrived in India at Panagarh airbase in West Bengal.

More medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators and ventilator machines, will be sent to help "local communities in urgent need", said Temasek.



"The first batch of medical supplies will arrive in Mumbai this evening (Sunday) ... they will be supplied to various hospitals and COVID treatment centres across the country."



Medical supplies from Singapore bound for India. (Photo: Temasek/Facebook)

Oxygen concentrators are devices that concentrate oxygen from ambient air by removing nitrogen. Hospitals in India have reported running out of oxygen supplies as cities struggle with a coronavirus case load that has been setting daily highs for the past week.







On Sunday, India posted 349,691 new cases, a global record for a fourth straight day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the "storm" of infections had shaken the country.



In Delhi, where the capital is located, a lockdown that was meant to end on Monday has been extended for a week to try and stem the transmission of the virus.

