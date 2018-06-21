Singaporean arrested in Thailand for selling fake branded watches, possessing weapons, overstaying

BANGKOK: A 28-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested in Thailand for selling counterfeit branded watches, possessing weapons and overstaying in the country.

Thai police caught him on Wednesday (Jun 20) for selling fake branded watches on Facebook, tourist deputy police chief Major-General Surachet Hakpan told the media on Thursday. The brands include Rolex, Omega, IWC and Patek Philippe.

A China-made 9mm automatic pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition were also found on him, Surachet said.

The man had overstayed in Thailand for five years, Surachet added. He entered the country in 2014 and was supposed to leave in August that year.

Twenty-two fake branded watches were found at his rented room in the Chatuchak district, Surachet said. He bought the watches from China at 2,000 baht (US$60) each before reselling them to customers online.



Surachet said that the man claimed to have made a monthly profit of between 70,000 and 80,000 baht from the illegal trade.

The man is expected to be charged with breaching copyright laws, overstaying and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, Surachet said.

