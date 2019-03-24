Singaporean charged for involvement in Pasir Gudang chemical dumping: Report

JOHOR BARU: A Singaporean and two Malaysians were charged on Sunday (Mar 24) over the illegal dumping of chemicals into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, local media reported.



According to The Star Online, Singaporean Wang Jin Chao, 34, and Malaysian Yap Yoke Liang, 36, directors of a used tyre-processing company, are accused of conspiring with lorry driver N Maridass, 35, who is accused of illegally disposing chemicals into Sungai Kim Kim on Mar 7.

All three pleaded not guilty when the charges were read before Judge Hakim Jailani Rahman, said the report. It added that they are set to face further charges.

The trio were charged in the Sessions Court in Johor Bahru under Section 34B(1)(a) of the Environment Quality Act 1974, while Yap and Wang were also charged under Section 42 of the same Act.

They face sentencing under Section 34B(4) of the Act.



The toxic waste pollution at Pasir Gudang affected thousands in the area, causing a wave of poisoning cases.

All 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang area were closed following the incident and will reopen on Mar 31.

