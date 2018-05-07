Singaporean cyclist, 56, disappears during 160km race in Ipoh

SINGAPORE: A search is ongoing for a 56-year-old Singaporean man who disappeared midway through a cycling event in Ipoh on Sunday (May 6) afternoon.

According to an appeal posted on the Facebook page of the Perak Century Ride 2018, Abdul Samat Ismail, is reported to have gone missing during the last leg of the 160km event.

Advertisement

Organisers said Mr Abdul - who had been part of a 20-strong team from Singapore - had complained of leg cramps and decided to take a break at Water Station 4 at about 1.45pm on Sunday. The station, about 24km from the finish line, is located along Siputeh and RTC Gopeng.

A 40-strong team began their search for Mr Abdul on Sunday night, combing the area on their motorcycles, said one of the event's organisers, Mr Zairul. The police are also trying to locate Mr Abdul.

Mr Alvin Low, a cyclist in the Singapore contingent, told Channel NewsAsia that Mr Abdul was "not contactable" after disappearing at the final water station during the race. Mr Abdul was last seen by his roommate at the location, Mr Low added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Abdul's last known location, according to fellow cyclist Mr Alvin Low. (Map: Google Maps)

After Mr Abdul reportedly stopped to take a break at the water station, the rest of team decided to carry on with the race without him, Mr Zairul said.

When Mr Abdul failed to show up at the finish line by 3pm, his team mates called him on his mobile, but were unable to get hold of him.

"His phone was ringing but there was no answer and he had no data," Mr Low added, adding that the team were supposed to begin making their way back to Singapore at 3.30pm.

Mr Abdul's daughter, Ms Nurul Nadiah Abdul Samat, said that her family learned of his disappearance at 7pm on Sunday.

The last contact she had with her father was on Saturday evening, when he sent her a group picture of the race participants.

She added that it was "unbelievable" to learn about her father's disappearance.

"It doesn't make sense. There are road marshalls, people taking videos and handing participants water at the rest point. If my dad needed help, there were people around," she said.

"This is still a shock to us."

Mr Low added that he has been working with the police since the end of the race at 3pm on Sunday to trace Mr Abdul's whereabouts.

"I'm here to provide assistance and info," added Mr Low, adding that the race organisers are also still searching for Mr Abdul and that the High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) have been informed.



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to MFA for more information.

Additional reporting by Mayo Martin.